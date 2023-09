News From Law.com

Despite previously expressing its intent to veer away from the merits of the case and focus on the broader procedural issue, the Ohio Supreme Court spent a significant chunk of Tuesday's oral arguments mulling whether Ohio State University is entitled to discretional immunity for its decision to close its campus in the early days of the pandemic without providing refunds to undergrads.

Education

September 13, 2023, 2:05 PM

nature of claim: /