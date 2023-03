News From Law.com

The SHOW UP Act of 2022, a proposed bill that would mandate all federal agencies revert to their pre-pandemic office setups, is just a Senate vote away from becoming federal law. According to Yaniv Adar from Miami-based law firm Mark Migdal & Hayden, the federal government is the largest office tenant, and that could mean a serious uptick in office market deals in South Florida.

March 02, 2023, 2:12 PM