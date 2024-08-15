If Only We Had Full Staffing: This Legal Sector Is Spread Th...

News From Law.com

From California to Florida and Pennsylvania, an influx of tort filings covering the entire spectrum of claims is straining the already stretched-thin resources of insurance defense firms. The influx of work has forced firms in the industry to staff up to meet demand, and, as a result of new talent becoming increasingly difficult to find, has led some unidentified firms to pause their intake of new work. But some sources say it has also made insurers more likely to absorb rate increases, and some firms are using increased demand as a motive to move towards higher level work.

Insurance

August 15, 2024, 1:28 PM