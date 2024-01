News From Law.com

Attorney Matt Stoddard said he typically doesn't represent drunk plaintiffs, but when his former colleague Joel Williams referred him a case where a patron at a golf club bar fell into a 12-foot-deep concrete pit, he made an exception. The decision paid off when a Cobb County state court jury awarded a $6.4 million verdict.

Georgia

January 03, 2024, 3:51 PM

nature of claim: /