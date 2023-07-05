If Kirkland & Ellis Cant Avoid Cyber Attacks, Who Can? | Law...

News From Law.com

By exploiting a vulnerability in a widely used file transfer application, hackers were able to access the internal information of several large organizations, including three Am Law 50 law firms, highlighting the vulnerability of widespread use of one third-party application. The incident has observers wondering: if the largest and most profitable law firms can't protect their data from bad actors online, what does that say for the rest of the industry? "It proves that nobody is immune," said Zach Olsen, president of Infinite Global, pointing out the vulnerability wasn't of any of the institutional targets but with a single application they or their vendor used to transfer their files.

July 05, 2023, 5:00 AM

