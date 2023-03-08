If Its the Last Thing I Do: Lawyer Tackles Airbnb Over Babys...

News From Law.com

A Miami attorney has a multi-pronged approach to handling the case just filed in Palm Beach Circuit Court relating to the death of a 19-month-old at a Wellington Airbnb. An autopsy revealed the infant died of fentanyl poisoning. But there might be a hitch. While California-based Airbnb Inc. would not go as far as to discuss liability, it confirmed that no other renters had ever accessed the property via its platform—a detail that suggests another party is responsible for any items the infant might have encountered.

March 08, 2023, 6:23 PM