Today's Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with Keker, Van Nest & Peters partner Khari Tillery who had his first kidney transplant when he was 19. "I've been living with that issue longer than I haven't," said Tillery, now 46. Hear about the harrowing places he let himself get health-wise early in his career and how he manages being a first-chair commercial trial lawyer now while taking care of himself.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 01, 2022, 7:30 AM