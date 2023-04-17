If I Were the Applicant, Id Sue: Hall Booth Smith to Represe...

News From Law.com

Hall Booth Smith attorney Jake Evans filed a petition for certiorari with the Clarke County Superior Court in the next chapter of a yearslong dispute between his client, Athens United Methodist Church and the Athens Clarke-County government. The church originally filed an application to demolish one of its buildings in 2018, from which point the city filed four consecutive moratoriums until the building was finally declared part of a historic district in 2020 and denied the application for demolition.

