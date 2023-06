New Suit - Contract

Korte Construction d/b/a The Korte Company and Travelers were sued for breach of contract on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for labor and materials under a construction subcontract, was filed by Vincent F. Vaccarella PA on behalf of iENG LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61247, iENG LLC v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America et al.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Ieng, LLC

Plaintiffs

Vincent F. Vaccarella, P.A.

defendants

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

Korte Construction Company d/b/a The Korte Company

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects