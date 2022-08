New Suit - Environmental

Cox, Castle & Nicholson filed an environmental lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Idemia America Corp. The suit, seeking recovery clean-up costs under the Comprehensive Environmental Response targets Eldema Lights Inc., Engineered Magnetics Inc. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06023, Idemia America Corp. v. Leach International Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 25, 2022, 11:08 AM