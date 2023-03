New Suit - Trademark

Ideal Roofing Co. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against ATAS International d/b/a ACCEL Roofing Products on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Blank Rome, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the plaintiff's 'Ameri-cana' mark for roofing and siding products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00946, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd. v. ATAS International Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 10, 2023, 6:46 PM