Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Washington Western District Court. The suit, over fire damage claims, was brought by Ryan Montgomery & Armstrong on behalf of Ideal Health Center d/b/a Silverdale Wellness Center. The case is 3:23-cv-05629, Ideal Health Center LLC v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Ideal Health Center LLC

Plaintiffs

Ryan Montgomery & Armstrong, Inc. P.S.

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

John Does and Jane Does 1 through 10

defendant counsels

Bullivant Houser Bailey

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute