News From Law.com

A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's child marriage law ��� which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry if one parent agrees to the union ��� is unconstitutional.

Idaho

October 19, 2022, 1:36 PM