Idaho Supreme Court Upholds Total Abortion Ban | Law.com Rad...

News From Law.com

Abortion after six weeks will be banned in Idaho this week after the state's Supreme Court denied a request to block the state's total trigger ban and lifted the existing stay on the six-week abortion ban's civil enforcement mechanism. A split 3-2 Idaho Supreme Court denied Planned Parenthood's bid to prevent a ban from taking effect Aug. 25. The health care provider filed the attempt to block the ban and argued that the law will deny Idahoans' rights to privacy and punish the state's abortion providers, it said in a statement.

Government

August 22, 2022, 11:02 AM