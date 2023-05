Who Got The Work

Kevin J. Beaton and Wade C. Foster of Stoel Rives have stepped in to represent U.S. Silver - Idaho Inc. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, for claims under the Clean Water Act, was filed March 30 in Idaho District Court by Advocates For the West on behalf of Idaho Conservation League. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale, is 2:23-cv-00132, Idaho Conservation League v. U.S. Silver.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 02, 2023, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Idaho Conservation League

Plaintiffs

Advocates For The West

defendants

U.S. Silver

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws