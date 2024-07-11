Id Send a Clear Message: Nominee Wants to Change FDICs Toxic...

News From Law.com

Christy Goldsmith Romero, slated to become the new chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., plans to send a "clear message" that harassment or discrimination against others in the agency will not be tolerated following a damning report that found the FDIC contained a toxic workplace culture. The law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton released an independent report in May on the FDIC, finding that the agency failed to provide a workplace safe from sexual harassment, discrimination, and other interpersonal misconduct. Last month, Goldsmith Romero was nominated to succeed Martin Gruenberg, who has come under fire for the FDIC's reportedly toxic work culture.

District of Columbia

July 11, 2024, 3:58 PM