New Suit - Contract

ICON Clinical Research filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Reven Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for clinical research on Reven's products, was brought by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01226, ICON Clinical Research Ltd. v. Reven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 14, 2023, 4:42 PM