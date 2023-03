Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ICM Mex to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default under an equipment lease agreement, was filed by Jackson Walker, Mansour Gavin and the Roberts Law Firm on behalf of ICM US. The case is 3:23-cv-00678, ICM US Operating LLC v. Industrias Costa Mesa S.A. de C.V.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 30, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Icm US Operating, LLC

Plaintiffs

Jackson Walker

defendants

Industrias Costa Mesa, S.A. de C.V.

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract