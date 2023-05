Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mobius Route Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Franklin, Gringer & Cohen on behalf of ICL USA, seeks to recover over $1 million that the defendant owes the plaintiff for shipping and logistics services. The case is 1:23-cv-03549, ICL USA, Inc. v. Mobius Route, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 11, 2023, 3:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Icl USA, Inc.

defendants

Mobius Route, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract