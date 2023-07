New Suit - Privacy Class Action

AMC Networks was hit with a privacy class action in New York Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Reese LLP and Laukaitis Law, accuses the defendant of providing requested and obtained video information of its users to Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel. AMC Networks is represented by Reed Smith and Holland & Knight. The case is 1:23-cv-05730, Ickes v. AMC Networks Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 05, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Trisha Ickes

Plaintiffs

Laukaitis Law LLC

Michael Reese

Reese LLP

defendants

AMC Networks Inc

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

Holland & Knight

