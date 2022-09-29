Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Hufcor Inc. to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Andrew Myers PC on behalf of ICI Construction Inc., accuses the defendant of failing to deliver and install glass partition panels in accordance with a subcontractor agreement after fraudulently obtaining $103,000 to secure pricing for 'materials.' The case is 4:22-cv-03347, Ici Construction, Inc. v. Hufcor, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 29, 2022, 7:58 AM