DLA Piper filed a tax lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of a plaintiff who accuses the U.S. federal government of unlawfully levying her social security benefits. The suit was brought on behalf of an elderly San Francisco resident who claims the Internal Revenue Service deducted a portion of her social security check without cause for a period of four and a half years. The case is 3:23-cv-00091, Ichikawa v. United States of America.

January 09, 2023, 6:11 PM