Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Axil Corp. and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by attorney Bruce Duke on behalf of Icebox-Scoops LLC. The case is 3:23-cv-01346, Icebox-Scoops, LLC a/k/a Icebox Incorporated v. Axil Corporation et al.

New Jersey

March 10, 2023, 3:25 PM