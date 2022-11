Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Varnum on Thursday removed a quiet-title lawsuit against RA2 Battle Creek LLC to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over disputed ownership claims under a mortgage agreement, was filed by Honigman on behalf of ICA Acquisition Battle Creek LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-12731, ICA Acquisition Battle Creek LLC v. RA2 Battle Creek LLC.

Real Estate

November 10, 2022, 5:04 PM