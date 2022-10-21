New Suit - Securities Class Action

Compass Minerals and its former top officers were hit with a securities class action on Friday in Kansas District Court in connection with upgrades at the world's largest underground rock salt mine in Goderich, Ontario, Canada from 2017 to 2018. The suit, brought by Stueve Siegal Hanson and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the cost of the upgrades and the anticipated return to investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02432, Local 295 IBT Employer Group Welfare Fund v. Compass Minerals International Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 21, 2022, 7:18 PM