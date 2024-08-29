Who Got The Work

Blank Rome partner Anthony A. Mingione has entered an appearance for Gardaworld Security Services Management Co. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed July 15 in New York Eastern District Court by Stoll, Glickman & Bellina on behalf of Ahmad Ismael Ibrahim and Mohammad Tahir, accuses the defendant of violating Ibrahim's First Amendment rights to display the Palestinian flag by ejecting him from stadium grounds during an International Cricket tournament. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke, is 2:24-cv-04888, Ibrahim et al v. Nassau County et al.

Ahmad Ismael Ibrahim

Mohammad Tahir

Stoll, Glickman & Bellina, LLP

Gardaworld Security Services Management Company, Inc.

George Doe ##1-3

Jane Doe

John Doe ##1-4

Nassau County

T20 World Cup USA Inc.

Office Of The Nassau County Attorney

Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard

Blank Rome

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation