Blank Rome partner Anthony A. Mingione has entered an appearance for Gardaworld Security Services Management Co. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed July 15 in New York Eastern District Court by Stoll, Glickman & Bellina on behalf of Ahmad Ismael Ibrahim and Mohammad Tahir, accuses the defendant of violating Ibrahim's First Amendment rights to display the Palestinian flag by ejecting him from stadium grounds during an International Cricket tournament. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke, is 2:24-cv-04888, Ibrahim et al v. Nassau County et al.
Government
August 29, 2024, 8:45 AM