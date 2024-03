News From Law.com

IBM paid outgoing general counsel Michelle Browdy $8.1 million last year, including a $1.5 million incentive payout for building a world class legal team, the company said in its latest proxy filing. A $4.2 million stock award accounted for roughly half of Browdy's 2023 total compensation package, and $1.2 million in options and her $936,000 salary covered the rest.

March 12, 2024, 3:57 PM

