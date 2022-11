New Suit - Copyright

IBM filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against software developer Micro Focus on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kirkland & Ellis, accuses the defendant of breaching the terms of a licensing agreement with IBM and using IBM's programming to create a derivative and competitive software application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-09910, IBM Corp. v. Micro Focus International PLC et al.