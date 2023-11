News From Law.com International

Andersen in Iberia has plans to double its size over the next three years. The law firm operating in Spain and Portugal will close this year with around €52 million in revenue, Andersen Iberia's managing partner José Vicente Morote disclosed to Law.com International in an interview. The firm's next goal is to reach a revenue of €100 million in three years.

November 22, 2023, 7:38 AM

