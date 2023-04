Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Toyota Logistics Services Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Malatesta Law on behalf of a veteran employee, who contends that he was wrongfully placed on unpaid leave after requesting accommodations for his work-related back injury. The case is 2:23-cv-03170, Ibarra v. Toyota Logistics Services, Inc.

Automotive

April 27, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Ibarra

defendants

Toyota Logistics Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations