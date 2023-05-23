Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Amazon.com and Green Messengers Inc. to California Central District Court. The action was filed by the Haines Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as delivery drivers who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and rest breaks and were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-03940, Ibarra et al v. Green Messengers, Inc. et al.
May 23, 2023, 5:10 AM