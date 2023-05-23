Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Amazon.com and Green Messengers Inc. to California Central District Court. The action was filed by the Haines Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as delivery drivers who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and rest breaks and were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-03940, Ibarra et al v. Green Messengers, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 23, 2023, 5:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Nestor

Jonathan Ibarra

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

Green Messengers, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches