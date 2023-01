News From Law.com International

For the first time in two decades and only the second time in its 76-year history, a woman has taken the helm of the International Bar Association (IBA). Almudena Arpón de Mendívil y Aldama, partner at the Spanish law firm Gómez-Acebo & Pombo, will lead the Association for the calendar years of 2023 and 2024.

January 13, 2023, 12:46 PM