Attorneys at the Kemp Klein Law Firm on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cummins, an automotive engine manufacturer, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Dennis J. Harris on behalf of IB Electric Inc., a provider of electrical services. The complaint contends that the defendants’ employees damaged the plaintiff’s generator while performing maintenance services. The case is 2:23-cv-11190, IB Electric Inc. v. Cummins Inc.

May 19, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Ib Electric Inc

defendants

Cummins Inc

defendant counsels

Kemp, Klein,

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract