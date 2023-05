New Suit - Patent

At&T was sued for patent infringement on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Heim Payne & Chorush, Ward Smith & Hill and Alavi & Anaipakos on behalf of Iarnach Technologies, alleges that the defendant's BGW320 router and other hardware to support its fiber optic networks infringe the plaintiff's patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00231, Iarnach Technologies Ltd. v. At&T Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

May 26, 2023, 9:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Iarnach Technologies Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Heim Payne & Chorush, LLP

Heim Payne & Chorush, Llp - Houston

defendants

At&T Communications LLC

At&T Corp.

At&T Inc.

At&T Mobility II LLC

At&T Mobility LLC

At&T Services Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims