Munich Re anticipates taking a hit of 1.6 billion euros ($1.57 billion) as a result of Hurricane Ian's damages and warns it might not hit its profit targets for the year. In a statement, the company said estimated losses from the storm are subject to "substantial uncertainty. In similar news, Swiss Re reported it will post a third quarter loss and might also miss its profitability goal for the year because of the storm.

Property & Casualty

October 24, 2022, 10:17 AM