Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burke, Williams & Sorensen on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Holmes, Taylor, Athey, Cowan, Mermelstein & Jones on behalf of a plaintiff challenging the denial of a request for policy surrender in exchange for cash. The case is 2:22-cv-07887, Iannelli v. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 8:44 PM