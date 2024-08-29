Who Got The Work

Susan E. Sullivan of Swanson, Martin & Bell and Jeanne Tollison of Walsworth LLP has entered appearances for the City of Beverly Hills, Jerry Whittaker and other defendants in a pending civil rights class action. The complaint, filed July 15 in California Central District Court by Ben Crump Law; Brad Gage Law; and the Spencer Law Firm, accuses the City of Beverly Hills Police Department of implementing discriminatory stop and search and arrest warrant policies that have a disparate impact on Black Americans compared to other races. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin, is 2:24-cv-05916, Ian Greene et al v. City of Beverly Hills et al.

Plaintiffs

Deondre Marques Jones

Ian Greene

James Beaver

Pierre Romain

Plaintiffs

Brad Gage Law Apc

Spencer Law Firm Inc

Ben Crump Law, Pllc.

Defendants

City of Beverly Hills

Does

Jerry Whittaker

Mark Stainbrook

Mark Stainbrook, -

Pierre Romain

defendant counsels

Walsworth LLP

Swanson, Martin & Bell

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation