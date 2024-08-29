Susan E. Sullivan of Swanson, Martin & Bell and Jeanne Tollison of Walsworth LLP has entered appearances for the City of Beverly Hills, Jerry Whittaker and other defendants in a pending civil rights class action. The complaint, filed July 15 in California Central District Court by Ben Crump Law; Brad Gage Law; and the Spencer Law Firm, accuses the City of Beverly Hills Police Department of implementing discriminatory stop and search and arrest warrant policies that have a disparate impact on Black Americans compared to other races. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin, is 2:24-cv-05916, Ian Greene et al v. City of Beverly Hills et al.
Government
August 29, 2024, 8:52 AM