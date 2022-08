News From Law.com

The Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System (IAALS) at the University of Denver announced that it has named Brittany Kauffman as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Additionally, Jim Sandman, currently a board member and member of IAALS' US Justice Needs Advisory committee, will be taking on the role of chair of IAALS' board of advisors this fall.

August 23, 2022, 2:19 PM