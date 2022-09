New Suit - Contract

Design firm IA Collaborative filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fathom Loop LLC on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for consulting services, was brought by Handler Thayer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05237, IA Collaborative LLC v. Fathom Loop LLC.

September 26, 2022, 7:36 PM