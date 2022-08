Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shutts & Bowen on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of lease agreement against the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Lorium PLLC on behalf of I3 Microsystems. The case is 8:22-cv-01861, i3 Microsystems f/k/a i3 Technologies, Inc. v. The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc.

Real Estate

August 15, 2022, 3:29 PM