New Suit - Contract

Health care technology provider i2i Systems Inc. sued Virtual Primary Care LLC and owner Brian Lichtlin on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court for breach of contract and fraudulent inducement. The suit claims that Lichtlin misrepresented the reliability of its patient-engagement platform and failed to deliver on the terms of a reseller agreement. I2i is represented by Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00744, i2i Systems, Inc. v. Virtual Primary Care, LLC et al.

Health Care

September 23, 2022, 7:04 PM