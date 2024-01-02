I Wont Live Long Enough to Fight the Florida Bar: 21 Lawyers...

News From Law.com

December 2023 was a notable month for attorneys in the discipline arena. The Florida Bar released its last announcement of 2023, showing who ended up on the list no attorney wanted to be on this holiday season. It marked the highest number of attorneys named in the monthly round-up since 2021, according to Florida Bar notices. The list of those the Florida Supreme Court selected for disciplinary action included 21 attorneys, revoking the license of four, suspending 12, and reprimanding five. Six of the 21 have practices in South Florida.

January 02, 2024, 11:18 AM

