I Wonder If Ill Get in Trouble: New Settlement After Lawyers...

His litigation skills landed his client $1.5 million in damages in March. His social media posts related to the case led a Georgia state court judge to vacate that jury verdict while granting opposing counsel's request for a new trial three months later. Now plaintiff attorney Mike Rafi of the Rafi Law Firm has reached a settlement with defense counsel in his client's underlying auto tort complaint. But how the outcome stacks up to the plaintiff's initial seven-figure result remains unknown as opposing counsel kept tight-lipped.

September 18, 2023, 10:51 AM

