I Will Take One for the Team: Ousted Attorney Calls It Quits...

After more than a year of speculation, the Democrat-elected Hillsborough County state attorney whom Florida's governor removed from office in August of 2022 announced Monday he will not be launching a re-election campaign. "I have been planning to run for re-election since the day I was suspended," former Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren said. "But the governor has made clear that he does not care about the will of the voters or our democracy, and that he is willing to break state and federal law to keep me from serving as state attorney."

Florida

January 08, 2024, 1:46 PM

