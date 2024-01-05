I Was Just White-Shamed: Employee Sues Over Fallout From Div...

News From Law.com

A physical education teacher sued the Hartford Board of Education, alleging that he was reprimanded for his adverse views of the required diversity, equity and inclusion training. John Grande, who has taught PE in Hartford schools for more than three decades, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Connecticut federal court against the Board of Education, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Staff Attorney and Executive Director of Internal Investigations and Security of Hartford Public Schools Edward Wilson Jr., and Director of Arts and Wellness for Hartford Public Schools Tracy Avicolli.

Connecticut

January 05, 2024, 10:00 AM

