With just over a year of practicing law under her belt, Haley Kairab and co-counsel Andrew Hagenbush of Piasta Walker Hagenbush secured a $1.3M jury verdict out of the State Court of DeKalb county at Kairab's second trial. Hagenbush credited Kairab with the lion's share of work on the case and the young lawyer was responsible for the case writeup, opening and closing arguments.

Georgia

November 21, 2023, 12:58 PM

