Efforts to thwart gun violence by New York's second-largest city have been circumvented by more than two dozen gun manufacturers and distributors, including those in the business of selling "ghost gun" products, a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of Buffalo by the law firm Napoli Shkolnik alleges. The first-of-its kind lawsuit was filed in state court in Erie County.

Government

December 20, 2022, 3:11 PM