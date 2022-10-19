I Violated That Rule: Suspended Georgia Judge in Midst of Et...

News From Law.com

Suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer is making history this week as the first state appellate court judge to stand trial before the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia for alleged ethics violations. After two days on the stand, Coomer's cross-examination before JQC Hearing Panel members Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, Dunwoody attorney Dax Lopez of DelCampo Grayson Lopez and retired businessman Jack Winter came to an end Tuesday. Day three of the ethics proceeding continued with testimony from additional witnesses, including a campaign finance commission expert.

