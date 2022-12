News From Law.com

A jury in Dallas County found the conduct of a Texas hospital's staff so egregious it awarded $10.1 million to a woman who suffered a spinal cord hemorrhage that left her a quadriplegic. Lead counsel for the plaintiffs, Judy Adams and her husband Richard Adams, said the burden to succeed on a claim of hospital liability for emergency medical services is heightened under the Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 2:13 PM