I Trusted Him: Ex-Client Takes Stand in Ethics Case Against ...

The Judicial Qualification Commission's ethics hearing for suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer continued with the testimony of the investigator at the center of the case. JQC investigator Lance Alford's shared findings ranging from Coomer's financial transactions and campaign accounting to information obtained through interviews with parties related to the case. Coomer's former client, James Filhart, also took the stand as the key witness in the JQC's case.

Georgia

October 21, 2022, 3:43 PM